Sharing stories about railroad life subject of library program Published 10:55 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

Special to the Leesville Leader

The Vernon Parish Library will present “Sharing Stories: Kansas City Railroad Life” on May 23 at its main branch.

The free, one-hour program begins at 10 a.m. in the library’s meeting room.

Kansas City Southern, now known as Canadian Pacific Kansas City, began in 1887 as a small belt railroad in Kansas City, Mo. Over time, it transformed into a vital north-south rail line linking the U.S. and Mexico.

The program will feature first-hand stories and memories from Carl Wade “CW” Brooks, Ed Laughlin and Gene Dougherty, three local retired KCS employees whose combined 100-plus years on the railroad offer a rare and powerful perspective.

“This is more than a presentation — it’s a chance to hear living history, ask questions, and gain insight into the daily life of those who built and kept the railroad moving,” said Vernon Library Assistant Director Brenda Franklin.

Light refreshments and drinks will be served.