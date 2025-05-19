Leesville recipient of 2025 National Main Street Accreditation Published 10:57 am Monday, May 19, 2025

Leesville’s Main Street is among the 22 Louisiana communities designated as an Accredited Main Street America program for 2025.

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and Louisiana Main Street made the announcement on Monday.

To received the nationally accredited honor, Main Street organizations must meet rigorous performance standards set by the National Main Street Center and be committed to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach.

“Historic downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts are the heart and soul of communities across Louisiana. They give the community its sense of place and character and provide the uniqueness that sets one community apart from another,” Nungesser said. “In addition, historic downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts are great locations for small businesses and entrepreneurs.”

The Louisiana Main Street program has documented impact, reaching a historic investment milestone of $1 billion in public and private investment in 2022. Of that investment, $520 million was private investments with the remaining $527 million in public investments. Other key statistics during that time include: creation of 17,859 net new jobs; 3,919 net new businesses; more than $461 million in new construction or rehabilitation of buildings; and more than 1.3 million volunteer hours.

“Main Street America is proud to recognize this year’s Accredited Main Street America programs for their commitment to building strong and vibrant communities,” said Erin Barnes, president and CEO of Main Street America. “Their tireless efforts show what’s possible when engaged leaders work together to shape places that reflect the people they serve. The continued impact of our network shows that the Main Street movement remains a powerful force for positive transformation.”