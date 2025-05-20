After nearly six years, no answers in missing person case Published 5:15 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

By Ashlyn Little

It’s been nearly six years since Bradley Stracener went missing — and there are still no answers as to his whereabouts.

Stracener was last seen on Oct. 30, 2019, in Vernon Parish.

“We, the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, have no evidence at this point in time or any information that has come into the VPSO in the last five years and seven months since Stracener has been missing that is suggesting that someone caused harm to him,” Det. David Vance said.

According to Vance, before Stracener went missing, he borrowed his girlfriend’s car, went to his mother’s house and stole subscription medication from her. He then took some of the medication and traded some for methamphetamine — ultimately “double dosing” himself all day long.

His girlfriend’s vehicle was later found parked against a hunting lease gate. Vance said Stracener was known to trespass upon hunting leases, looking for deer cameras to steal and sell for a profit.

When his mother filed a missing persons report on Nov. 5 2019, Stracener had an active probation and parole warrant for his arrest. Vance said based on prior experiences when warrants were issued against Stracener, it wasn’t uncommon for him to go into hiding — oftentimes camping on the creek for weeks at a time.

“We located him on the creek before after a month or so of him being out there, so it wasn’t uncommon for him to disappear when he had a warrant out for his arrest,” Vance said.

Vance said Stracener would have another reason to go into hiding, as well — his girlfriend threatened to have her vehicle reported as stolen.

That would’ve scared him, Vance said.

“We did not believe at that point in time that there was a crime that had been committed and we can’t tell you that there was a crime committed to this day — all we have is a person that has not been seen or heard of since Oct. 30, 2019,” Vance said.

The VPSO has searched the multi-acre wooded area where Stracener left the vehicle with both people on foot and cadaver dogs.

“Bradley’s case has never been considered cold, at best I would call it stale because we haven’t received anything recently. I have an open case file in my office and it has been there for over five years,” Vance said. “We have interviewed hundreds of people in the last five and a half years — anybody that can give us any information that is credible — about the whereabouts of Bradley Stracener, and in those five and a half years not one person has been able to do that.”

Vance said his office follows any new leads that come in and as recently as two weeks ago a person was polygraphed in reference to the case.

“We do not have an incident of crime reported to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, we have a missing persons report. It is not against the law to go missing, if you will, if an individual wants to go out on their own they can do that,” Vance said. “We have no evidence at this point in time or any from the last five years and seven months since he’s been missing that is suggesting that someone caused harm to Bradley Stracener.

“I would like to tell Stracener’s family that the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Department and every officer that has worked his case has done so diligently and without bias. Although we are being slandered all over social media, we pay no attention to that. That does not slow down the investigation,” Vance said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call VPSO or the CrimeStoppers hotline.